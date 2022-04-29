Proud of Bucks Award for Burnham Beeches Rotary Club

Burnham Beeches Rotary Club has recently picked up a ‘Proud of Bucks’ Community Award for the best Group in the Beeches Community Board area.

Nominated by Burnham Health Promotion Trust the award was given to the Rotary Club by Buckinghamshire Council in recognition of its charitable efforts and contributions.

Two notable areas of community improvement and impact are the work the Rotary Club have done with Burnham Health Promotion Trust’s food bank operations and the Club’s annual ‘Marathon Challenge,’ where a focus is given to promoting healthy lifestyles.

Over 500 nominations were received from across the county for the awards which ‘celebrate Buckinghamshire’s communities that have demonstrated caring, creativity and commitment towards their local areas and recognise and applaud outstanding community contribution carried out by local individuals, groups, and organisations.’

Burnham Beeches Rotary Club president Keith Greenough stated: "We are truly delighted to receive this award. As a Club we have focused more on our local community during the difficult times of the pandemic. It is especially rewarding to be nominated by one of the organisations that we have been serving."

Cllr David Anthony, (CON, Farnham Common & Burnham Beeches) and Chairman of Beeches Community Board at Buckinghamshire Council, commented:

"Congratulations to the winning and highly commended recipients of the Proud of Bucks Award 2021 in the Beeches Community Board area. It’s great to celebrate so many people who go above and beyond in our local community! Thank you to everyone who nominated someone for an award and to all those who were nominated, and another thank you to The Clare Foundation for sponsoring the awards."

Two more awards were recently given out to Burnham Beeches Rotarians.

Tony Jones and Fiona Deluca were presented with Paul Harris Awards for outstanding contributions in the community. The Paul Harris award is the highest recognition given across the global organisation.